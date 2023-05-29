Mizuho Lowers Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $30.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.30%.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

