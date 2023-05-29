Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

MRTX stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.