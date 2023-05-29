Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$37.92 million during the quarter.

