MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Update

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the April 30th total of 105,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on INKT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Garo H. Armen bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,978,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,879,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,641,839.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 350,954 shares of company stock valued at $362,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 64,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,864. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $66.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.61.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

