Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 197,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,433. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 316,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

