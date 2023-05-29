Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of MXC stock opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.15.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
