Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $26.30 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Metahero has a market cap of $26.30 million and approximately $249,710.07 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

