Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327,299 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,963,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 994,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,290 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $100.57. 1,474,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.58.

