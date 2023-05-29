Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,301 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,106,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,083 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 915,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.44. 1,194,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,760. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

