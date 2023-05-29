Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.93 Million in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,928,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.23. The company had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,771. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $165.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.