Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 618.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,588 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. 992,426 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

