Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $56.84. 160,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.