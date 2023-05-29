Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

TLT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.09. 17,030,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,369,699. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.