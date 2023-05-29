Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 518,403 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,403 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $160,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 265,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 206,219 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,813,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.39. 91,194 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

