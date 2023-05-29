Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,276,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.