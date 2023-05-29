Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 151,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 660,823 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.57. 13,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $570.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

