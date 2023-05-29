Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.8 %

MTH stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $2,071,177. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 97,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 267,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

