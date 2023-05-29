Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

