MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $54,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after purchasing an additional 342,065 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,234 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 275.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 125,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 92,146 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $32.35 on Monday, hitting $1,282.26. 409,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,267.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,114.92.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

