Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Short Interest Update

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meliá Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $5.95 during trading hours on Monday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

