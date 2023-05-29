MELD Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,743,014,886 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01849966 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,283,631.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

