McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,409 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $152,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,283,000 after buying an additional 172,804 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.04. 2,148,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,337. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

