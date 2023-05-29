MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Decreased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,083 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.11% of MasTec worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasTec by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 149,702 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MasTec by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MasTec by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.24. 546,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,543. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.