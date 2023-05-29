Mask Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $364.90 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $364.90 million and approximately $263.58 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $4.55 or 0.00016398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,125,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

