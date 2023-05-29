Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a PEG ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.75.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

