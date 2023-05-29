Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.