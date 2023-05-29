Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.