Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 5.3 %
NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.