Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.