Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $30.81. 12,295,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,319,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

