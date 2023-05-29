Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,069.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,564,000 after acquiring an additional 322,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $99.97. 1,781,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

