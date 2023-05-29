Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,846 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,569,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,479,413 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.42. 5,240,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

