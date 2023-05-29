Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,096,000 after buying an additional 2,747,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,666,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.