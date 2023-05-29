Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.57. 2,292,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.