Marco Investment Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $94.91. 2,442,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,889. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

