Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 591,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,817. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

