Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DG traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $205.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,832. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

