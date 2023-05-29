Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,785. The company has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

