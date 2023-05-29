Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,171. The company has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.