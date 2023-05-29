Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,700 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,000. Intuit makes up approximately 3.4% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuit by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,783 shares of company stock worth $2,789,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,788. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.