Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Zscaler comprises about 2.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Zscaler by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,269.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,028. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.