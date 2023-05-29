Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $352.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,022,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,986,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033715 USD and is up 13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $321.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

