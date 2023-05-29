Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $234.20 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,039,044 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,986,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033715 USD and is up 13.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $321.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

