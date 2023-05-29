Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LEFUF remained flat at $15.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Leon’s Furniture has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $16.72.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.