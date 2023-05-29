Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $102.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $87.00.

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $80.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

