Knott David M Jr Sells 60,000 Shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Knott David M Jr lowered its position in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 840,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Leap Therapeutics were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 825,179 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,349,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 228,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. 2,217,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

