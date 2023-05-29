Knott David M Jr Purchases 79,818 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Knott David M Jr increased its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,818 shares during the quarter. Viking Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of Knott David M Jr’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 7,500 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $21.31. 1,972,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,607. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

