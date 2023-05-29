Knott David M Jr Purchases 17,553 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Knott David M Jr grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr owned 0.20% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,355,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,216 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.86). Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

