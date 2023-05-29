Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.

Kin and Carta Stock Down 9.0 %

KCT stock opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.81) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.48. The company has a market capitalization of £115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -499.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kin and Carta has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.15).

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

Kin and Carta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.