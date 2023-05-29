Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.
Kin and Carta Stock Down 9.0 %
KCT stock opened at GBX 64.90 ($0.81) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 158.48. The company has a market capitalization of £115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -499.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kin and Carta has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.15).
Kin and Carta Company Profile
