Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $328.63 million and $10.93 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,809,085,424 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,794,846,143.86702. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01803904 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $11,348,459.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

