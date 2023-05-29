JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 352,385 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,767,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $3,561,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BBAX stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $47.78. 147,527 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

